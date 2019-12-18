Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

King City girls hold off St. Joe Christian in Tuesday night basketball showdown

The King City girls basketball team got a big road win Tuesday night as they took down St. Joseph Christian 44-31.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The King City girls basketball team got a big road win Tuesday night as they took down St. Joseph Christian 44-31.

"We're in the process of fixing some things from last year, our team won two games last year, so were worried about the things that we can control not turning over the ball, blocking people out," King City head coach Ryan Anderson said.

The lady Wildkats are now (5-2) and will play North Andrew Friday, and St. Joseph Christian will play at Worth County on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 30's. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories