King City girls hold off St. Joe Christian in Tuesday night basketball showdown

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The King City girls basketball team got a big road win Tuesday night as they took down St. Joseph Christian 44-31.
"We're in the process of fixing some things from last year, our team won two games last year, so were worried about the things that we can control not turning over the ball, blocking people out," King City head coach Ryan Anderson said.
The lady Wildkats are now (5-2) and will play North Andrew Friday, and St. Joseph Christian will play at Worth County on Friday.
