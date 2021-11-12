Clear
King City rolls past Orrick into the District 3 Championship

The King City Wildkats hosted the Orrick Bearcats in the 8-Man District 3 Semifinal

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 10:53 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2021 11:27 PM

(KING CITY, Mo.) The King City Wildkats hosted the Orrick Bearcats in the 8-Man District 3 Semifinal

King City defeats Orrick 78-6.

The Wildkats will travel to Bishop LeBlond on November 19th for the District 3 Championship.

Today we had increasing clouds and wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. That northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. A few flurries were found throughout the day. Winds will start to calm down on Saturday with the return of sunshine. Winds will start to pick up on Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible through the morning hours. Conditions look to dry out to start next week.
