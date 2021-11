(KING CITY, Mo) The King City WildKats hosted the St. Joseph Christian Lions on Friday in the 8-man District 3 Quarterfinals.

King City jumped out to a 14-0 lead and the WildKats kept rolling as they go on to win 84-30.

The WildKats will take on Orrick on Nov. 12th in the District Semifinals for a chance to play for the District Championship.