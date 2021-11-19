King City wins 8-man District 3 Championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles hosted the King City WildKats for the 8-man District 3 Championship on Friday.

The game started out with a Landon Gardner touchdown for the Golden Eagles, making it 6-0 LeBlond.

But than Parker Muff answers with a touchdown of his own for King City.

Midway through the 1st quarter the game was tied at 12 a piece, but Muff gave the WildKats the lead with his 3rd touchdown of the night.

And from there on out, it was all King City, Defensive Lineman Chase Moss intercepted Gardner and returned it for a Pick-6.

King City went on to win 42-28 and will take on Drexel (14-0) in the State Semifinals.