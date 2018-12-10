Klieman to K-State

MANHATTAN, Ks. - The Kansas State Wildcat football team now knows who their next head coach will be and follow in the footsteps of Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder, and that is North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman.

Klieman agreed to a six-year deal with Kansas State, paying him $2.3 million per year with a $200,000 annual raise, the Big 12 school said.

There were a number of coaches that were on the list to potentially get hired, but Kansas State chose Klieman over Troy coach Neal Brown, whose candidacy gained momentum in recent days. Memphis coach Mike Norvell and Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, a former Kansas State assistant, also spoke with the school about its vacancy.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor promoted Klieman to head coach at North Dakota State while serving as AD at the school in 2013.

Kleiman has gone 67-6 with three Football Championship Subdivision national championships at North Dakota State 2014, 2015 and 2017 with also reaching the national semifinals in 2016.

K-State isn't the first FBS program to reach out to an FCS coach to take over the program as Jim Harbaugh (San Diego) took Stanford to the Orange Bowl in 2010, and Jim Tressel (Youngstown State) coached Ohio State to the 2001 national championship.

Klieman is expected to coach in the next round of the FCS playoffs as NDSU is the number one seed playing against South Dakota State University Friday, but it is unclear whether he would coach in the championship game if the Bison win.

K-State was last open FBS vacancy for head coaches.