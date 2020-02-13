Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Knights Keep Up the Pressure over Wildcats in District Match-up

Osborn hosted South Holt Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 2:19 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(OSBORN, MO) South Holt quickly jumped ahead of Osborn and did not look back in their 51-37 win Wednesday night. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -3°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -2°
Savannah
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -3°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories