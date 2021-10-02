Clear
Knights win third straight, rolls past Wildcards

South Holt travels to Stewartsville in Week 6, win third straight game.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 12:24 AM

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) South Holt travels to Stewartsville in Week 6.

Knights win on the road 72-20.

Next week South Holt (4-2) travels to Mound City (3-3) and the Wildcards travel to Tarkio to take on East Atchison (6-0). 

A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
