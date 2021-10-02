Knights win third straight, rolls past Wildcards

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) South Holt travels to Stewartsville in Week 6.
Knights win on the road 72-20.
Next week South Holt (4-2) travels to Mound City (3-3) and the Wildcards travel to Tarkio to take on East Atchison (6-0).
