Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Menality' leaves lasting impact on local basketball coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kobe Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and earned several more honors and accolades in his illustrious 20-year career.

Bryant became bigger than basketball. He made an impact on an entire generation of athletes.

"Even to this day, I still watch YouTube videos the day before the game and just listen to him talk," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Bryant's impact on a generation of athletes can still be seen today because that generation is leading the next wave.

"He put everything into the game and that's why he's considered one of the greatest of all time," said Tim Nelson, a former All-State basketball player at Lafayette.

Nelson grew up watching Bryant and now that he's coaching his daughter's team, the Fiesty Divas, he said he has a different appreciation for Bryant.

"It made me figure out that yes, my basketball career is over, but I can continue it with my kids and bless them enough to teach them the culture of the game that I love, to hopefully love it, too," Nelson said.