Ky Turner now owner of St. Joseph Mustangs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ky Turner has served in a variety of roles for the St. Joseph Mustangs for more than 12 years.

He's been the general manager of the summer collegiate baseball team since 2014.

So it shouldn't be too big of a surprise that he's sticking around, but he's not just sticking around to manage the team, he now owns them.

“St. Joe loves him, Ky’s the guy,” Mustangs original owner Dan Gerson said.

If you've ever wandered out to Phil Welch Stadium for a Mustangs game, chances are you've run into their general manager Ky Turner.

“What’s always drawn me is the people here,” Mustangs Owner Ky Turner said. “Whether that’s Dan or Jeannie or our season ticket holders or Kastner up in the press box, Rally, my family. The people that are here are pretty special.”

Turner's been in charge of the Mustangs front office for the last seven seasons, but now you'll see him in an expanded role as the owner of the club.

“Day to day it’s not a big jump or much of a change, I mean there will be a few things obviously,” Turner said. “We’re going to try and do a lot of stuff the same. My role won’t really change, I’ll be here greeting people and causing havoc as always.”

The Mustangs made the announcement Tuesday, Turner buying the team from original owner Dan Gerson.

“Ky’s ready for this so there’s no hesitation, no doubt in my mind, he’s ready for this,” Gerson said. “There was no question in my mind that Ky was the best person to sell the team to, he’s local.”

It's a deal years in the making as Gerson saw Turner as the most logical choice to take over the team, because of his passion for the Mustangs, but also St. Joseph.

“We’re too quick to dog on St. Joe and really the great things that we have here and look at Dan, an outsider, he recognized the potential in St. Joe because it really is a special community and for me, I just, I want to do well, I want to make everyone proud,” Turner said.

Turner, St. Joe born and raised, knows what makes the Mustangs special to the people filing in every summer night.

“My great grandfather helped build the stadium,” Turner said. “It was his idea to put the ‘SJ’ on the outside of the wall as you drive by so then for me to be able to come here and work everyday in something that my grandfather built, it’s a pretty neat thing.”

And that's what Turner aims to do moving forward, share his passion and love for his team and city with many more fans.

“For me, I want to contribute all I can to St. Joe, to our area, I don’t want to take whatever skills or talents and ideas that I have and go elsewhere and do something cool somewhere else, I want to do that here in St. Joe,” Turner said.

Here's a look at Turner's timeline with the Mustangs.

In 2009 he started with the team doing promotions.

By 2014 he was named the team's general manager and now in 2022 he is the new owner of the Mustangs.