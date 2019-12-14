Clear
LSU QB Burrow wins 2019 Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy, college football's most prestigious award was given out Saturday to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

The Heisman Trophy, college football's most prestigious award was given out Saturday to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Borrow beat out fellow quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) and defensive end Chase Young (Ohio State) to become the 85th winner. Burrow is just the second player in LSU history to win the award, joining running back Billy Cannon, who won it in 1959.

The LSU gunslinger threw for an SEC-record 48 touchdown passes and 4,715 yards in 2019, while leading the Tigers to the conference title. Burrow also won the Maxwell Award (best overall), Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback) and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, in addition to being named the Associated Press player of the year.

Burrow and the LSU Tigers will face Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach bowl in Atlanta Dec. 28 in the first match up of this season's college football playoff.

A couple of disturbances will be moving through the area starting early Sunday morning through Monday evening. These systems have been pretty hard to pin down and are still developing. The first system will cause snow showers starting Sunday morning and it will hang around overnight. Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing 2-5 inches of snow, with larger accumulations in counties to the south.
