LSU QB Burrow wins 2019 Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK, - The Heisman Trophy, college football's most prestigious award was given out Saturday to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Borrow beat out fellow quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) and defensive end Chase Young (Ohio State) to become the 85th winner. Burrow is just the second player in LSU history to win the award, joining running back Billy Cannon, who won it in 1959.

The LSU gunslinger threw for an SEC-record 48 touchdown passes and 4,715 yards in 2019, while leading the Tigers to the conference title. Burrow also won the Maxwell Award (best overall), Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback) and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, in addition to being named the Associated Press player of the year.

Burrow and the LSU Tigers will face Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach bowl in Atlanta Dec. 28 in the first match up of this season's college football playoff.