Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

LSU wins College Football National Championship

LSU Tigers win first national championship since 2007, while Heisman winner quarterback Joe Burrow throws five touchdowns.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 2:05 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 2:06 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

NEW ORLEANS, The LSU Tigers beat the defending college football national champion Clemson Tigers Monday night 42-25 to win their first national championship since 2007. 

LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history. Burrow became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season.

LSU snapped Clemson's 29-game winning streak, and for the first time in his college career, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a loss in a Clemson uniform. With a win Lawrence would have won 26 straight games as a starter.

In the way too early preseason polls for next season the Clemson Tigers are already picked to be the No.1 team in the country, and the LSU Tigers are slated as the No. 4 team.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories