LSU wins College Football National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, The LSU Tigers beat the defending college football national champion Clemson Tigers Monday night 42-25 to win their first national championship since 2007.

LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history. Burrow became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season.

LSU snapped Clemson's 29-game winning streak, and for the first time in his college career, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a loss in a Clemson uniform. With a win Lawrence would have won 26 straight games as a starter.

In the way too early preseason polls for next season the Clemson Tigers are already picked to be the No.1 team in the country, and the LSU Tigers are slated as the No. 4 team.