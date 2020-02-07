Lady Bearcats fall to Jennies

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team lost to the No. 18 Central Missouri Jennies 73-60 in Bearcat Arena.

Jaelyn Haggard led the Bearcats with 16 points, including four three-pointers. This is the third consecutive game that Haggard has made four threes.

Nija Collier led the Jennies in scoring with 19 and added 14 rebounds to give her a double-double on the game. Morgan Fleming with 16 and Ryann Stearns with 12 were the other Jennies in double figures.

The Lady Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena against the Lincoln Blue Tigers.