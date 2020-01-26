Lady Bearcats fall to Tigers

MARYVILLE, Mo - The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team hosted Fort Hays State losing 70-59 to the No. 10-ranked Tigers on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest held a 32-25 lead at the break, but Fort Hays State took advantage of 25-13 third quarter. The Tigers scored 45 second-half points, while the Bearcats were limited to 27 in the final 20 minutes.
The Bearcats will be back in action next week with road games against Newman Thursday, 5:30 p.m. and Central Oklahoma Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
