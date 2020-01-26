Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Lady Bearcats fall to Tigers

NWMSU women's basketball hosted FHSU Saturday losing 70-59.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 11:58 PM

MARYVILLE, Mo - The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team hosted Fort Hays State losing 70-59 to the No. 10-ranked Tigers on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.

Northwest held a 32-25 lead at the break, but Fort Hays State took advantage of 25-13 third quarter. The Tigers scored 45 second-half points, while the Bearcats were limited to 27 in the final 20 minutes.

The Bearcats will be back in action next week with road games against Newman Thursday, 5:30 p.m. and Central Oklahoma Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories