Lady Bearcats get first conference win over Lincoln 56-32

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Lady Bearcats defeated the Lincoln Blue Tigers 56-32, their first win in an MIAA opener since 2012, it was also the first road MIAA opener since 2007-08.

Jaelyn Haggard led the Bearcats with 13 points and was followed by Kendey Eaton with 12.

The Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday in Warrensburg Missouri to play UCM at 1:00 p.m.