Lady Bearcats get first round win in MIAA basketball tournament over UCO

The NWMSU women's basketball team advances to the quarterfinal of the MIAA tournament beating UCO 71-67.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 10 seeded-Northwest Missouri State Bearcats women's basketball team upset the No. 7 seeded-Central Oklahoma Bronchos in the opening round of the 2020 MIAA Women's Basketball Championship Tournament, 71-67.

This is the Bearcats first victory in Kansas City at the MIAA Tournament since 2011, when Northwest won their last MIAA Tournament Championship.

St. Joseph native and Central high school alumni Jaelyn Haggard led the lady bearcats in with 24 points on the game, on only 10 shots. Haggard went 5-of-9 from behind the arc. Her five three-pointers made give her 203 career three-pointers made, breaking the program record, formerly held by Kelli Nelson at 202.

The Bearcats advance to the quarterfinals and will play Emporia State at 2:15 p.m. in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium.

