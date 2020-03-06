Lady Bearcats season ends after quarterfinal loss to Emporia State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 10 seeded-Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team ended their season with their loss to the No. 2 seeded-Emporia State Hornets in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats fell to the Hornets 80-52.

The Bearcats got the upset win over UCO on Wednesday of the first round, winning their first MIAA tournament game since 2011.

"Just proud of the team, and we're confident because of the kids we have the staff we have that our program is going in the right direction and we're just going to take a little time off and get back to work." NWSMU head coach Austin Meyer said.

The lady Bearcats won 12 games this year which was the most since the 2013-14 season. Northwest only loses two seniors from the roster and returns 15 players going into next season.