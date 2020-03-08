Lady Bulldogs advance to semifinals

LIBERTY, Mo. - The East Buchanan lady Bulldogs beat Miller high school 51-41 in the girl's state basketball quarterfinal of class 2 Saturday.

"It was just an incredible feeling, they worked really hard. Just the opportunity to play in front of that kind of atmosphere," East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms said. 'You know I just think it's been a really good season, and that was a goal for us to get there, and now we need a new goal."

East Buchanan (27-3) will play in the semifinal Friday against Oran (25-5) with tip-off set for 2:40 p.m. in Springfield at JQH Arena.