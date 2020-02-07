Clear

Lady Cardinals lose in OT 58-56 to Chillicothe

Benton lady Cardinals lose in overtime to Chillicothe at home.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton lady Cardinals lost in a heartbreaker to Chillicothe in overtime 58-56 at Springer gymnasium. The Lady Cards are now (4-11) and will play in a cross-town showdown against Lafayette (2-15) next Tuesday at home.

Chillicothe now advances to (12-6) and will host Maryville (13-3) also on Tuesday.

