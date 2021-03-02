Clear
Lady Fighting Irish struggle with Smithville in district semifinal

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 1:05 AM

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish traveled to Smithville to take on the Smithville Warriors Monday night losing in the class 5 district 16 semifinal 40-26.  Lafayette finished with a (9-14) record.

Sunny and warm weather is set to continue for this week with above average temperatures every day. Tuesday temperatures will warm into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to come from the south and stay out of the south on Wednesday pushing temperatures into the mid 60's. Winds will gusty with wind gusts up to 20 mph as we go into Thursday. Warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s or very close to that in the upper 50s. Most of this week into the week looks to stay dry and sunny.
