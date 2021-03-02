Lady Fighting Irish struggle with Smithville in district semifinal

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish traveled to Smithville to take on the Smithville Warriors Monday night losing in the class 5 district 16 semifinal 40-26. Lafayette finished with a (9-14) record.
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 1:05 AM
