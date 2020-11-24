Clear
Lady Golden Eagles basketball in season home opener handles Lathrop

The Bishop LeBlond Lady Golden Eagles opened the basketball season at home hosting the Lathrop Mules getting a big win 52-31.

The Golden Eagles are now (1-0) and will play in the Mound City tournament next Monday.

