Lady Golden Eagles basketball in season home opener handles Lathrop

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond Lady Golden Eagles opened the basketball season at home hosting the Lathrop Mules getting a big win 52-31.
The Golden Eagles are now (1-0) and will play in the Mound City tournament next Monday.
