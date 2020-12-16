Lady Golden Eagles get win over North Platte

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond lady Golden Eagles hosted the North Platte Panthers Tuesday getting the win 52-34. LeBlond is off to one of their best starts in school history at (6-1) and will play on the road at Falls City Saturday.
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 1:02 PM
