Lady Griffons fall to FHSU 71-58 in MIAA basketball quarterfinal

MWSU women's basketball season ends with loss to FHSU in MIAA basketball quarterfinal.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 9:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 9:34 PM

KANSAS CITY Mo. - Missouri Westerns season ended Thursday as the lady Griffons fell to No. 1 seed Fort Hays State 71-58 in the quarterfinal of the MIAA tournament.

In the first half the lady Griffs shot 39 percent going 11-28 from the field keeping the score close going into the half 32-29.

Fort Hays would outscore Western 39-29 in the second half giving the Tigers enough breathing room to advance on.

Brittany Atkins lead the Griffons on scoring with 24 points going 11-21 on 31 minutes of play, only one other player for Western would score in double digits which would be Melia Richardson who had 11.

The Griffons end the year with a record of 14-16 and will return strong guard play in their line-up for next season with players like Katrina Roenfeldt, Jull Rumpf, and Anastacia Johnson.

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
