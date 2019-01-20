Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lady Griffons handle Bearcats

Missouri Western women beat Northwest Missouri State 66-43.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 2:02 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missouri Western took on rival Northwest Missouri State Saturday night at the Looney Complex and won 66-43 and held the Bearcats to just 13 points in the first half. The 43 points allowed by the Griffons is a new season-best mark.

For the offense Katrina Roenfeldt finished with a game-high 21 points, scoring 14 in the second half. Missouri Western's offense found its rhythm in the second half, as the team shot 64 percent after halftime.

The Griffons next game will be against No. 3 ranked Fort Hays State Thursday January 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
After Friday night's snow, we did see the sunshine return Saturday but that did not stop it from being a very cold day. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold overnight with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the single digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events