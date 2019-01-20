Lady Griffons handle Bearcats

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missouri Western took on rival Northwest Missouri State Saturday night at the Looney Complex and won 66-43 and held the Bearcats to just 13 points in the first half. The 43 points allowed by the Griffons is a new season-best mark.
For the offense Katrina Roenfeldt finished with a game-high 21 points, scoring 14 in the second half. Missouri Western's offense found its rhythm in the second half, as the team shot 64 percent after halftime.
The Griffons next game will be against No. 3 ranked Fort Hays State Thursday January 24.
