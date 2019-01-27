Lady Griffons lose 62-53 on the road to UNK

KEARNEY, Ne. - The Missouri Western women's basketball team lost their second straight game to the UNK Lopers Saturday losing 62-53.

The Lopers held their largest lead of the game at 15 points with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Griffons' ability to get to the free-throw line kept them in the game, setting a new season-high with 35 free-throw attempts.

Western's Brittany Atkins had a jumper that capped off an 18-9 run to bring the Griffons within four points with 46 seconds to play. However, Nebraska Kearney made five of its final six free throws as the Griffons lost 62-53.

Melia Richardson led the Griffons in scoring with 11 points and added three steals. Katrina Roenfeldt and Jessica Davies each scored 10 points.

Missouri Western Women's Basketball returns home to take on Missouri Southern (11-9, 3-7 MIAA) on Jan. 31.