Lady Griffons take down undefeated Blue Tigers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Missouri Western women's basketball team beat the Lincoln Blue Tigers 62-61 with a last second lay-up by Katrina Roenfeldt to put the Griffons up by one and seal the game.

Lincoln University came into the game undefeated having one of their best starts in school history having beat Northwest Missouri State the night before.

The Griffons were on a two-game losing streak and were in need a of a good win to turn things around as they lost to William Jewel and Lindenwood.

Western is now (4-5) on the year and will play Newman Wednesday Dec.19 at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 5:30.