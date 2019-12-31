Clear

Lady Griffs basketball take care of Avila on NYE

The MWSU women's basketball team handles Avlia 76-48 on NYE.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team (9-2) cruised to a 76-48 win over Avila (6-5) in the MWSU Fieldhouse on New Years Eve. 

Missouri Western forced 24 Avila turnovers, totaling 16 steals with 21 points scored off the turnovers.

Chris Wilson led MWSU with 17 points and was one of three Griffs with seven rebounds.

The Griffons jump back into MIAA play on Saturday, hosting Rogers State (2-10, 0-3) at 1:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories