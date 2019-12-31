ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team (9-2) cruised to a 76-48 win over Avila (6-5) in the MWSU Fieldhouse on New Years Eve.
Missouri Western forced 24 Avila turnovers, totaling 16 steals with 21 points scored off the turnovers.
Chris Wilson led MWSU with 17 points and was one of three Griffs with seven rebounds.
The Griffons jump back into MIAA play on Saturday, hosting Rogers State (2-10, 0-3) at 1:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Lady Griffs basketball take care of Avila on NYE
- Lady Griffs end three game losing slide
- Lady Griffs ready for MIAA tournament
- Jennies outlast lady Griffs in last home game
- Lady Griffs golf team makes cut for NCAA central regional
- Whitaker and lady Griffs post first conference win
- Lady Griffs extend home win streak to three beating MSSU 69-57.
- Lady Griffs light up the scoreboard in easy win over College of Saint Mary
- Lady Griffs fall to Jennies in first game of conference play
- Lady golden eagles basketball excited for a new year
Scroll for more content...