Lady Griffs basketball take care of Avila on NYE

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team (9-2) cruised to a 76-48 win over Avila (6-5) in the MWSU Fieldhouse on New Years Eve.

Missouri Western forced 24 Avila turnovers, totaling 16 steals with 21 points scored off the turnovers.

Chris Wilson led MWSU with 17 points and was one of three Griffs with seven rebounds.

The Griffons jump back into MIAA play on Saturday, hosting Rogers State (2-10, 0-3) at 1:30 p.m.