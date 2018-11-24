Clear
Lady Griffs end three game losing slide

Missouri Western beat Saint Mary 93-50 ending three game losing streak.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.-The Western women's basketball team beat Saint Mary in their first game in the Fairfield Inn classic Friday 93-50 ending a three-game losing streak.

The Lady Griffs started the season out 2-0 and had dropped the last three before playing in the Fairfield classic.

Missouri Western guard Katrina Roenfeldt had a career high of 22 points scoring 17 in the first half. The Griffons had their best shooting performance of the season, shooting 61 percent from the field.

Western will host William Jewell (2-2) in the final game of the Fairfield Inn Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
