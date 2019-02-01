Lady Griffs extend home win streak to three beating MSSU 69-57.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team took control of the game early starting with a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a 69-57 win over Missouri Southern Thursday night in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

The win was the Griffons sixth in their last seven games at home and third-straight home victory.

Katrina Roenfeldt scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Simone Walker got the start for the Griffons, scoring a career-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and three blocks.

The lady Griffs stay home to host Pittsburg State (16-4, 8-3) on Saturday, Feb. 2. The Gorillas won 69-48 at Northwest Missouri on Thursday.