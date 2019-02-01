ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team took control of the game early starting with a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a 69-57 win over Missouri Southern Thursday night in the MWSU Fieldhouse.
The win was the Griffons sixth in their last seven games at home and third-straight home victory.
Katrina Roenfeldt scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Simone Walker got the start for the Griffons, scoring a career-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and three blocks.
The lady Griffs stay home to host Pittsburg State (16-4, 8-3) on Saturday, Feb. 2. The Gorillas won 69-48 at Northwest Missouri on Thursday.
Related Content
- Lady Griffs extend home win streak to three beating MSSU 69-57.
- Lady Griffs end three game losing slide
- Griffon men home woes continue after loss to MSSU 84-73
- Western football presses forward to MSSU after 38-7 win over Washburn
- Griffon football tied for second in MIAA after 33-10 win over MSSU
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament
- Chiefs extend Damien WIlliams contract
- Lady Indians take down Truman