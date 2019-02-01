Clear
Lady Griffs extend home win streak to three beating MSSU 69-57.

Missouri Western women's basketball have won six out of their last seven games at home beating Missouri Southern Thursday 69-57.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team took control of the game early starting with a 6-0 lead and never looked back in a 69-57 win over Missouri Southern Thursday night in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

The win was the Griffons sixth in their last seven games at home and third-straight home victory.

Katrina Roenfeldt scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Simone Walker got the start for the Griffons, scoring a career-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and three blocks.

The lady Griffs stay home to host Pittsburg State (16-4, 8-3) on Saturday, Feb. 2. The Gorillas won 69-48 at Northwest Missouri on Thursday.

Warmer days are ahead for the weekend and it will feel much more like Spring by this weekend. For tonight, still some cold air to deal with. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid teens.
