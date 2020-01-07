Lady Griffs extend win streak to six beating NSU 86-63

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's basketball team hosted the Northeastern State Riverhawks Monday night getting the win 86-63 extending their win streak to six in a row and have stayed a perfect 8-0 at home.

Missouri Western never trailed and led by as many as 31 points with five different Griffons scoring double figures.

Beyond the high scoring from the Griffons in their last few games, it's been the defense that has been a strong suit for this team as they held NSU to just seven points in the first quarter of the game. This was the sixth straight game MWSU held its opponent to single digit scoring in the first quarter.

The Griffons hit the road, playing at Washburn (7-5, 1-2) Thursday night.