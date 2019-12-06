Lady Griffs fall to Jennies in first game of conference play

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Missouri Western Lady Griffons (5-2, 0-1) took on Central Missouri (5-3, 1-0) Thursday night on the road losing 63-52.

The Jennies finished the game with a 12-2 run to stop MWSU's five-game win streak and drop the Griffs to 0-1 in conference play.

UCM also outscored the Griffons 22-10 in the fourth quarter, and MWSU last lead came with 5:02 left, 51-50 on a Simone Walker layup.

The Griffons play at in Jefferson City at Lincoln on Saturday at 1:30.