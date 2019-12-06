Clear

Lady Griffs fall to Jennies in first game of conference play

The Missouri Western Lady Griffons (5-2, 0-1) took on Central Missouri (5-3, 1-0) Thursday night on the road losing 63-52.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 2:17 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Missouri Western Lady Griffons (5-2, 0-1) took on Central Missouri (5-3, 1-0) Thursday night on the road losing 63-52.

The Jennies finished the game with a 12-2 run to stop MWSU's five-game win streak and drop the Griffs to 0-1 in conference play.

UCM also outscored the Griffons 22-10 in the fourth quarter, and MWSU last lead came with 5:02 left, 51-50 on a Simone Walker layup.

The Griffons play at in Jefferson City at Lincoln on Saturday at 1:30. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories