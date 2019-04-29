Lady Griffs golf team makes cut for NCAA central regional

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's golf team was selected to compete in the NCAA Div. II Women's Golf Championships.

Missouri Western will be one of the 12 teams competing in the Central Regional in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The Griffons were tabbed eighth in the NCAA's selections for the Central Regional. This year's regional will mark the fourth-straight season that the Griffons will have qualified as a team.

The Central Regional Championship in Muskogee will take place May 6-8.