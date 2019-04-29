Clear
Lady Griffs golf team makes cut for NCAA central regional

MWSU women's golf makes it back to central regional for the fourth straight time.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's golf team was selected to compete in the NCAA Div. II Women's Golf Championships.

Missouri Western will be one of the 12 teams competing in the Central Regional in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

The Griffons were tabbed eighth in the NCAA's selections for the Central Regional. This year's regional will mark the fourth-straight season that the Griffons will have qualified as a team.

The Central Regional Championship in Muskogee will take place May 6-8.

