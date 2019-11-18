Lady Griffs light up the scoreboard in easy win over College of Saint Mary

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women’s basketball team hosted College of Saint Mary Sunday winning in large fashion 100-51 putting the lady Griffs at (3-1) on the year.

The Griffons never trailed and led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter. A 31-6 second quarter in favor of the Griffons really blew the game open.

Missouri Western shot 57% from the field and held the Flames to 33% shooting. Four Griffons hit double-figure scoring and all 11 who played scored at least three points.

The Griffons get a week off before hosting the Fairfield Inn Classic Nov. 29 and 30 in Looney Arena. The Griffons play McKendree on Nov. 29 and Florida Southern on the 30th.