ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women’s basketball team hosted College of Saint Mary Sunday winning in large fashion 100-51 putting the lady Griffs at (3-1) on the year.
The Griffons never trailed and led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter. A 31-6 second quarter in favor of the Griffons really blew the game open.
Missouri Western shot 57% from the field and held the Flames to 33% shooting. Four Griffons hit double-figure scoring and all 11 who played scored at least three points.
The Griffons get a week off before hosting the Fairfield Inn Classic Nov. 29 and 30 in Looney Arena. The Griffons play McKendree on Nov. 29 and Florida Southern on the 30th.
Related Content
- Lady Griffs light up the scoreboard in easy win over College of Saint Mary
- Lady Griffs end three game losing slide
- Lady Griffs ready for MIAA tournament
- Jennies outlast lady Griffs in last home game
- Lady Griffs golf team makes cut for NCAA central regional
- Lady Griffs extend home win streak to three beating MSSU 69-57.
- Irish football lights up the scoreboard 63-0 on Saturday showdown
- Lady cards win big on senior night
- Benton lady cards win district championship
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
Scroll for more content...