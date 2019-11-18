Clear

Lady Griffs light up the scoreboard in easy win over College of Saint Mary

MWSU handles College of Saint Mary 100-51 in win Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 2:41 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western women’s basketball team hosted College of Saint Mary Sunday winning in large fashion 100-51 putting the lady Griffs at (3-1) on the year.

The Griffons never trailed and led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter. A 31-6 second quarter in favor of the Griffons really blew the game open.

Missouri Western shot 57% from the field and held the Flames to 33% shooting. Four Griffons hit double-figure scoring and all 11 who played scored at least three points.

The Griffons get a week off before hosting the Fairfield Inn Classic Nov. 29 and 30 in Looney Arena. The Griffons play McKendree on Nov. 29 and Florida Southern on the 30th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Heading into the new work week, warmer temperatures are likely for the first part of it as high pressure moves through allowing our winds to switch back up to the southwest. Highs Monday will be in the middle 50s. Then Tuesday and Wednesday, they will likely be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories