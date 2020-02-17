Lady Griffs pick up road win against Lions

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's basketball team was able to pick up a road win Saturday against Missouri Southern 65-61. The Lions cut the Missouri Western lead to one with a minute left but were not able to score in the final minute.

The Lions missed 3-point attempts on its final two possessions and MWSU guard Katrina Roenfeldt knocked down three of four free throw attempts to help MWSU seal the win.

Missouri Western ends the regular season with four-straight in the MWSU Fieldhouse that starts with a repeat of their last two opponents. The Griffons get a shot at redemption against Pittsburg State on Feb. 19.