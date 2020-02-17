Clear

Lady Griffs pick up road win against Lions

MWSU women's basketball survive MSSU on the road getting a 65-61 victory.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 1:39 AM

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Western women's basketball team was able to pick up a road win Saturday against Missouri Southern 65-61. The Lions cut the Missouri Western lead to one with a minute left but were not able to score in the final minute. 

The Lions missed 3-point attempts on its final two possessions and MWSU guard Katrina Roenfeldt knocked down three of four free throw attempts to help MWSU seal the win.

Missouri Western ends the regular season with four-straight in the MWSU Fieldhouse that starts with a repeat of their last two opponents. The Griffons get a shot at redemption against Pittsburg State on Feb. 19.

Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
