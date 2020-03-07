Lady Indians basketball advance to state winning districts over Staley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 2 seed Central lady Indians basketball team beat the No. 4 seed Staley 35-31 in the class 5 district 16 championship Thursday night.
Central has been in the district title game four out of the last five years and faced Staley three of those times. The last time Central won a district championship was in 2016.
The lady Indians will play Liberty on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
