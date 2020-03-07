Clear
Lady Indians basketball advance to state winning districts over Staley

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 9:03 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 2 seed Central lady Indians basketball team beat the No. 4 seed Staley 35-31 in the class 5 district 16 championship Thursday night.

Central has been in the district title game four out of the last five years and faced Staley three of those times. The last time Central won a district championship was in 2016.

The lady Indians will play Liberty on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.
