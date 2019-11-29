Lady Indians ready to bring back championships

ST.JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indians girls basketball team is coming off a 14-12 season in which they has hopes of wining a district title, but this year he team feels like they have what it takes to not only win a ditsirct title but go deep in the state playoffs.
The Lady Indians have already won the city Jamboree and beat cirss town rival Benton to start the year and will host Bishop Miege (KS) Friday December 6.
