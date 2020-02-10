Lady Indians roll past Lee's Summit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central Lady Indians took care of business Monday night against Lee's Summit.
The Lady Indians picked up their 11th win of the season with a 58-29 victory Monday.
Central improves to 11-10 on the season.
