ST. JOSEPH. Mo. - The Central Indian girls basketball team made the short trip to the southside of town to take on Benton Tuesday night getting the 47-27 win. Benton beat Central a season ago by 22.
"I felt like we definitely all had to check in and be inside the game and just let outside factors not play a role into how we played," Senior Gracie Moody said.
Central will play at home against Bishop Miege (KS) next Friday, and Benton will be back on the court next Monday as they play in the Savannah tournament.
Related Content
- Lady Indians take down Cardinals
- Lady Indians take down Truman
- Split night for Cardinal and Indian girl's and boy's basketball
- Central lady Indians soccer loses 5-1 to Lee's Summit
- Pigskin Preview: Stewartsville Cardinals
- Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals
- City basketball Jamboree goes to Benton lady Cardinals and Lafayette wins boys draw
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Cardinal baseball shuts out Spoofhounds 6-0
- Savannah tops Cardinals in extra innings Tuesday
Scroll for more content...