Lady Indians take down Cardinals

Central girls beat Benton in cross town match up 47-27.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 10:27 AM

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. - The Central Indian girls basketball team made the short trip to the southside of town to take on Benton Tuesday night getting the 47-27 win. Benton beat Central a season ago by 22.

"I felt like we definitely all had to check in and be inside the game and just let outside factors not play a role into how we played," Senior Gracie Moody said.

Central will play at home against Bishop Miege (KS) next Friday, and Benton will be back on the court next Monday as they play in the Savannah tournament.

