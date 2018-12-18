Lady Indians take down Truman

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Central lady Indians played host to Truman High School Monday night getting the win 38-35, making it two home wins in a row.

Central with the win is now (5-2) on the year and will play cross-town rival Benton Cardinals (6-0) on Friday Dec. 21 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. at the Central High School Coliseum.