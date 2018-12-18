Clear

Lady Indians take down Truman

Central beats Truman High School 38-35, and now prepares for cross-town rival Benton.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Central lady Indians played host to Truman High School Monday night getting the win 38-35, making it two home wins in a row.

Central with the win is now (5-2) on the year and will play cross-town rival Benton Cardinals (6-0) on Friday Dec. 21 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. at the Central High School Coliseum. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. High temperatures are well above normal as day time highs reached into the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events