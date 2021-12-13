Clear
Lady Irish bounce back with win against Lady Dragons

The Lafayette Lady Irish hosted Mid-Buchanan on Monday. Talicia Byrd finished with 15 points, and Jazlyn King adding 10 points.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Lady Irish hosted Mid-Buchanan on Monday.

Lafayette bouncing back from Saturday's loss with a 40-25 win.

Talicia Byrd finished with 15 points, and Jazlyn King adding 10 points.

"I thought we got a good defensive game plan that the girls executed really well. And yeah, I thought I thought we did what we needed to do to keep their their their studs, their horses from getting going," said Head Coach Brad Spinner.

Lafayette will travel to take on Hamilton on December 15th, tip-off is at 6:00pm.

The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
