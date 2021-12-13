Lady Irish bounce back with win against Lady Dragons

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Lady Irish hosted Mid-Buchanan on Monday.

Lafayette bouncing back from Saturday's loss with a 40-25 win.

Talicia Byrd finished with 15 points, and Jazlyn King adding 10 points.

"I thought we got a good defensive game plan that the girls executed really well. And yeah, I thought I thought we did what we needed to do to keep their their their studs, their horses from getting going," said Head Coach Brad Spinner.

Lafayette will travel to take on Hamilton on December 15th, tip-off is at 6:00pm.