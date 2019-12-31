Lady Spoofhounds win Holiday tournament

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Maryville lady Spoofhounds can call themselves Holiday tournament champions as they beat the East Buchanan lady Bulldogs 36-34 Monday night at Bishop Leblond annual basketball tournament.
Spoofhound junior Serena Sundell was named tournament MVP putting up 24 points and averaged 30 for the tournament.
Maryville is now (9-1) and for their next game will take on a tough St. Pius X team January 7 at home.
