Lady cards win big on senior night

Benton girls beat Savannah 63-17 on senior night and advance to (21-2) on the year.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 1:37 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton lady Cardinals had a big stage Monday night as senior night took place at Springer gymnasium at Benton high school.

Savannah was the opponent for Benton and was no match for the lady Cardinals as the five seniors for Benton lead their team to a 63-17 victory.

Benton now has a record of (21-2) and has a first round bye in the class 4 district tournament and will wait to play the winner of Savannah or Winnetonka on February 25.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
