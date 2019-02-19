Lady cards win big on senior night

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton lady Cardinals had a big stage Monday night as senior night took place at Springer gymnasium at Benton high school.

Savannah was the opponent for Benton and was no match for the lady Cardinals as the five seniors for Benton lead their team to a 63-17 victory.

Benton now has a record of (21-2) and has a first round bye in the class 4 district tournament and will wait to play the winner of Savannah or Winnetonka on February 25.