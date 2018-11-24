Clear
Lady golden eagles basketball excited for a new year

Leblond girls basketball is ready for a new season.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018
Updated: Nov. 24, 2018 2:40 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo- The Leblond girls basketball team is a young group-eager to get their season going.

After only winning two games last season head coach Jackie Fore is ready to lead this team into a new direction.

Concerned about numbers initially this team will play the season with a roster full of newer faces. This Golden Eagle team is ready to rebrand themselves and bring energy to the program.

