Lady golden eagles excited for a new year

ST. JOSEPH, Mo- The Leblond girls basketball team is a young group-eager to get their season going.
After only winning two games last season head coach Jackie Fore is ready to lead this team into a new direction.
Concerned about numbers initially this team will play the season with a roster full of newer faces. This Golden Eagle team is ready to rebrand themselves and bring energy to the program.
