Lafayette takes 3rd place in Class 4 State Baseball

(OZARK, Mo) The Lafayette Irish defeated the Hollister Tigers in the Class 4 State 3rd place game.

After falling Wednesday to the eventual State Champions Kennett, the Irish would bounce back and have a dominating performance on Thursday.

All season long the team motto was "Win Your Last Game" and the Irish did just that. The seniors able to end their final game at Lafayette with a 3rd place victory.

"We're always going to battle back, that's what the north side is about," said Head Coach Matt Jansen. "This was a fun game for us to play, we were up for it. Again, we were just playing baseball on a sunny day, I'm extremely proud of them and happy for them."