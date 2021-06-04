Clear
Lafayette takes 3rd place in Class 4 State Baseball

Lafayette beat Hollister in the 3rd place game of the Class 4 State Baseball 12-2. The Irish scored 8 runs in the first 2 innings and ended the game by run rule in the 5th inning.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 1:02 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(OZARK, Mo) The Lafayette Irish defeated the Hollister Tigers in the Class 4 State 3rd place game.

After falling Wednesday to the eventual State Champions Kennett, the Irish would bounce back and have a dominating performance on Thursday.

All season long the team motto was "Win Your Last Game" and the Irish did just that. The seniors able to end their final game at Lafayette with a 3rd place victory.

"We're always going to battle back, that's what the north side is about," said Head Coach Matt Jansen. "This was a fun game for us to play, we were up for it. Again, we were just playing baseball on a sunny day, I'm extremely proud of them and happy for them."

Today will be another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will be above average today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine and warm summer-like temperatures will continue this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will also start to rise this weekend. Temperatures look to stay above average next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase early next week.
