Lafayette announces new football Head Coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Irish announcing the new football staff for the 2021-2022 season after just a little more than a month when former coach Eric McDowell stepped down.

Lafayette announcing that Ryan Shroyer is the new football Head Coach.

He is announced along with assistant coaches Jason Guthery, Tyler Meinert, Clint Spencer, and Austin Shanks.

Shroyer and his staff will be taking over an Irish team that finished (4-6) last season.

They will look to get the team ready for the City Jamboree in August.