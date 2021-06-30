Clear
Lafayette announces new football Head Coach

Lafayette announcing that Ryan Shroyer is the new football Head Coach.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 8:51 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Irish announcing the new football staff for the 2021-2022 season after just a little more than a month when former coach Eric McDowell stepped down.

Lafayette announcing that Ryan Shroyer is the new football Head Coach. 

He is announced along with assistant coaches Jason Guthery, Tyler Meinert, Clint Spencer, and Austin Shanks.

Shroyer and his staff will be taking over an Irish team that finished (4-6) last season.

They will look to get the team ready for the City Jamboree in August.

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are to continue today through the afternoon hours however a few isolated showers this evening can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Friday and last through the holiday weekend. Highs will be seasonal with temperatures in the 80s.
