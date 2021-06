(OZARK, Mo) The Lafayette Irish baseball team lost to Kennett in the Class 4 State semifinal game.

Lafayette had a 4-3 lead going into the 7th inning, but Kennett was able to find their bats and score 9 runs in the top of the 7th.

The Irish gave up two 3-run home runs in the 7th..

They will play tomorrow at 4:00pm for the Class 4 Third Place game.