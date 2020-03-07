Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson announces first presumptive positive Coronavirus case in state Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lafayette boys basketball district champs once again

The No. 2 seed Lafayette boys' basketball team beat host school and the No. 1 seed Kearney 57-38 Friday night in the class 4 district 16 championship game.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 8:45 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KEARNEY Mo. - The No. 2 seed Lafayette boys' basketball team beat host school and the No. 1 seed Kearney 57-38 Friday night in the class 4 district 16 championship game.

The Fighting Irish have won 8 out of the last 10 district titles and finished the regular season at 18-9. Lafayette will play in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday against Lincoln Prep at Liberty North high school. Tip off for that is game is set for 8:00 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories