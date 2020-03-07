Lafayette boys basketball district champs once again

KEARNEY Mo. - The No. 2 seed Lafayette boys' basketball team beat host school and the No. 1 seed Kearney 57-38 Friday night in the class 4 district 16 championship game.

The Fighting Irish have won 8 out of the last 10 district titles and finished the regular season at 18-9. Lafayette will play in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday against Lincoln Prep at Liberty North high school. Tip off for that is game is set for 8:00 p.m.