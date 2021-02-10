Clear
Lafayette boys out run Benton in crosstown matchup

The Lafayette Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team hosted crosstown rival the Benton Cardinals Tuesday night getting the win 63-33.

Lafayette next game will be at Platte County (14-3) and Benton falls to (10-8) and will play at Maryville Friday.

