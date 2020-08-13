Lafayette embracing the 'we' mentality

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) High school football practice is underway across Missouri this week and the Fighting Irish are preparing for this season with a different attitude.

"Being in a house all day and not really seeing anyone except virtually really takes a toll on you, I feel like, and just getting out here to person, it's just a lot better,” senior Mekhi Reed said.

As this year's Lafayette team prepares for week one, it's a different feeling for this group, but not because of the pandemic.

"They really take the 'we' mentality seriously and the family mentality, so we're not doing anything special just that group of kids are good at,” Head coach Eric McDowell said.

And it's starting at the top with the seniors.

“Disciplined and determined. We're determined to get stuff done this year,” senior Anthony Hawkins said.

"I just feel like everyone wants the next person to succeed and it's not like a ladder effect where we step on other people to get to the top. We're bringing everyone else with us,” Reed said.

Practice just started Monday, so the Irish find themselves just a few days in, but it's the leadership from those seniors guiding this group.

"I think it's kind of that selfless and servant-minded leadership style that they have. It's just different,” McDowell said.

Which will come in handy, especially since the city jamboree won't take place this year due to COVID-19.

"Nervous feeling because it's your first game and jamboree is used to see where you'll be fine,” Hawkins said.

"We're not going to be able to grade as many players at as many positions, so it is just a scrimmage as some people would say, but we had a pretty good one to start off the year with. We had one that really prepared us for our first game, so that will be a bummer, but we'll make do with what we have,” McDowell said.

Lafayette is scheduled to host Carnahan out of St. Louis in week one on Saturday, August 29.