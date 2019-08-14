Clear

Lafayette eyeing deep season run in 2019

The Lafayette Fighting Irish are coming off a seven-win season in 2018, but that's not good enough for this group.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish are coming off a seven-win season in 2018, but that's not good enough for this group.

"We are going to be a good football team," Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said. "I do believe that and to do that we have to do a lot of small things."

The Irish open the 2019 season at home against Clinton on August 30. 

