Lafayette eyeing deep season run in 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish are coming off a seven-win season in 2018, but that's not good enough for this group.
"We are going to be a good football team," Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said. "I do believe that and to do that we have to do a lot of small things."
The Irish open the 2019 season at home against Clinton on August 30.
